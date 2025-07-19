Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $118.89. 272,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,666. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.06 and a 200-day moving average of $116.18.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.