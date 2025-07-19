Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 240.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 25.0% during the first quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.2% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,087.4% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 262.4% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 5,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho set a $348.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.43.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,780. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,207,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,693. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.32 and its 200 day moving average is $324.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $273.19 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.