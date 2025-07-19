Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,034 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,651,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after acquiring an additional 756,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,660,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,450,000 after acquiring an additional 534,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,599,000 after buying an additional 450,031 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 25,232.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 342,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,195,000 after buying an additional 340,890 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 5.5%

NYSE:LNG traded up $12.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.35. 5,482,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.42. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.