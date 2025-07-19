Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 2,856 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $649.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $708.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $647.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $600.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $437.37 and a twelve month high of $726.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

