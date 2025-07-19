Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 11,171 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1,174.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up 1.4% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $11,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 34.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 47 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,116.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total value of $793,616.46. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 578 shares in the company, valued at $602,773.08. This represents a 56.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,348.80. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of GWW stock traded up $4.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,026.80. 748,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,061.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,036.56. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $893.99 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.35. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.62 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

