Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 23,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,774,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,078,000 after purchasing an additional 231,153 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 47,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $107.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.96. The stock has a market cap of $464.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.