Nwam LLC Has $823,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Vista Investment Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The firm has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

