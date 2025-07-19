OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.92. 262,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,768. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $47.66.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of OFG Bancorp

In other news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 63,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,196.80. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OFG Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,489 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OFG Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

