Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $23.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $23,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Beckerman Institutional LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,455.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $89.94. 2,523,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,945. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

