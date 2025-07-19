Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

Shares of IBKR traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,002,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,845,784. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $65.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IBKR Free Report ) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $66.25 to $60.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

