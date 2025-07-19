E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Stock Price Up 21.1% – Here’s What Happened

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 21.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.55. Approximately 809,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 654% from the average daily volume of 107,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

E3 Lithium Trading Up 0.7%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$107.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

