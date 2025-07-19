Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) is Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,106 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $24,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 73,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. now owns 82,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

DFSV traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,426. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $34.23.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.