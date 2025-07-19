MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 237,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 136,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

MTB Metals Stock Down 16.7%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.63.

About MTB Metals

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

