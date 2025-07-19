Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.54. 14,787,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,914,967. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

