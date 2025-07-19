Morningstar Investment Services LLC Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,336 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,108,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,085,000 after purchasing an additional 498,531 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 435,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,242,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,291,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Argus set a $43.00 target price on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

