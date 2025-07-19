iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,822 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $32,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 755,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 76,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 40,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 496,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,842,000 after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL traded up $7.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,618. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.86 and a 200-day moving average of $176.41.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

