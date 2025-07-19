Brogan Financial Inc. Has $19.86 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Brogan Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 9.6% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brogan Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $19,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,073,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,337,000 after buying an additional 188,084 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 297,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 496,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,493,000 after acquiring an additional 103,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 759,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

