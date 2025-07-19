Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.5% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 18,794 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 109,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,823,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.87.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.65 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $393.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.29 and a 200-day moving average of $154.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

