Fountainhead AM LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fountainhead AM LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,448,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,950,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VTI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.09. 2,607,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $310.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.57.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

