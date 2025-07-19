Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 744 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Compass Point assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.13.

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

