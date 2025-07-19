Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 303 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $20,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $2,375,439,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,959,000 after buying an additional 5,044,632 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,581,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,412,000 after buying an additional 1,673,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,970,000 after buying an additional 1,204,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,570,000 after buying an additional 965,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
GE Aerospace Price Performance
Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $263.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $280.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.37 and a 200 day moving average of $211.75. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $272.80.
GE Aerospace Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.33.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE
Insider Buying and Selling
In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
GE Aerospace Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
