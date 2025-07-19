Critical Analysis: Capcom (CCOEY) and Its Peers

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “GAMING” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Capcom to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Capcom and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capcom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capcom Competitors 404 2364 5144 144 2.62

As a group, “GAMING” companies have a potential upside of 15.42%. Given Capcom’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capcom has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capcom 28.51% 23.33% 18.35% Capcom Competitors -10.43% -44.68% -4.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capcom and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Capcom and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Capcom $1.11 billion $319.78 million 39.42 Capcom Competitors $2.57 billion $25.51 million 15.34

Capcom’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Capcom. Capcom is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Capcom has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capcom’s rivals have a beta of 2.43, suggesting that their average share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Capcom pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Capcom pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “GAMING” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 31.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.0% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capcom beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co., Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games. The Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities primarily in commercial complexes, as well as hosts various events. The Amusement Equipments segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of software, frames and LCD devices for gaming machines. The Other Businesses segment engages in the adapting game content into movies, animated television programs, music CDs, and merchandise; and devoting resources to esports. Capcom Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

