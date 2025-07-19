Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
VB stock opened at $243.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.72.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
