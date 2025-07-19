Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $243.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.