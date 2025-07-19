Balentine LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 110.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.62.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $301.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.10. The firm has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.65 and a 12-month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.