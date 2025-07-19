ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 35.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.4%

NOW opened at $963.43 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 130.90, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,006.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $956.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,075.87.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $63,426.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,636. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,577,363. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

