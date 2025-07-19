3,020 Shares in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2%

MCD opened at $296.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.72. The company has a market cap of $212.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $246.12 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.72.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,843. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

