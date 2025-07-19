Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lifted by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $206.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.03. The company has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.