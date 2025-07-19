Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Danaher by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $189.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.48.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

