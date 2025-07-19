Csenge Advisory Group Has $5.87 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $359.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $366.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.48. The stock has a market cap of $357.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.