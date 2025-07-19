Balentine LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 177.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $233.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 128.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,675. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,093,578.22. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523 over the last ninety days. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

