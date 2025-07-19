Balentine LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 128.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,792 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Owen LaRue LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 81,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGDV opened at $40.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

