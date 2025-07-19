Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Sells 10,815 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,815 shares during the quarter. Texas Roadhouse makes up 2.1% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXRH. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius Research raised Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.08. 594,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,232. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.73 and a 52 week high of $206.04. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.85.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,941. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,960.64. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.