Archer Investment Corp Has $171,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of AT&T by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 47,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in AT&T by 1,278.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 305,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 283,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $26.92 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.