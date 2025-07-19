Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Boosted by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 9.1% of STAR Financial Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Triune Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.03.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

