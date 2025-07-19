Members Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Members Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,195,000 after buying an additional 2,184,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,024,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,739,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,117,000 after buying an additional 901,037 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

