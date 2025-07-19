Citigroup (NYSE:C) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,590,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,675,328. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $93.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

