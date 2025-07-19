iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,825 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 6.7% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.40% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $66,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,534 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 373,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $118.13. The stock had a trading volume of 724,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,616. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $120.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

