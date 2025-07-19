Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,560,000 after acquiring an additional 579,549 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,894,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

SCHD stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.02. 13,157,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,255,330. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

