SNS Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,196 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QCOM traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $154.80. 7,429,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,482,916. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $196.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.95 and its 200 day moving average is $154.97.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.
In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,735. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
