Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Shares Up 11.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) was up 11.1% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 337 ($4.52) and last traded at GBX 316.66 ($4.25). Approximately 220,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 119,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.83).

Specifically, insider Michael Tobin acquired 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £9,880 ($13,261.74).

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

Audioboom Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 349.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 409.73. The company has a market cap of £71.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom is a global leader in podcasting – our shows are downloaded more than 98 million times each month by 30 million unique listeners around the world. Audioboom is ranked as the fourth largest podcast publisher in the US by Triton Digital.

Audioboom’s ad-tech and monetisation platform underpins a scalable content business that provides commercial services for a premium network of 250 top tier podcasts, with key partners including ‘Casefile True Crime’ (US), ‘Morbid’ (US), ‘True Crime Obsessed’ (US), ‘The Morning Toast’ (US), ‘No Such Thing As A Fish’ (UK), and ‘The Cycling Podcast’ (UK).

The Audioboom Originals Network is a slate of content developed and produced by Audioboom including ‘Dark Air with Terry Carnation’, ‘RELAX!’, ‘Baby Mamas No Dramas’, ‘Covert’, ‘It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey’, ‘Mafia’, ‘Huddled Masses’ and ‘What Makes A Killer’.

Audioboom operates internationally, with operations and global partnerships across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.