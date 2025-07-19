SNS Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.16. The stock had a trading volume of 227,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,886. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.