Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 557,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.81. 10,412,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,095,570. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average is $64.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.72.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

