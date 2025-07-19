Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $3.63 on Friday, reaching $168.86. 4,127,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,201. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.60 and a 200 day moving average of $150.70.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Saturday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 475,336 shares in the company, valued at $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,849,769 shares of company stock valued at $54,932,307 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

