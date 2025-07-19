SNS Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total value of $864,392.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,829.02. The trade was a 37.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.13. The stock had a trading volume of 494,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,674. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.76 and a 200-day moving average of $236.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.93%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

