Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,875 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 110.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 36.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.88.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $365.79 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

