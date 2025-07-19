Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,685,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,524,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29,094.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,368 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,981,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 756.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,317,000 after purchasing an additional 263,585 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $238.45. 2,122,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,414. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.21 and its 200 day moving average is $216.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.32 and a 1-year high of $239.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.58.

Get Our Latest Report on CBOE

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $494,624.14. This represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.