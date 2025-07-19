iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 3.4% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $41,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 14.4%

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $13.88 on Friday, reaching $109.98. 514,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,981. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $112.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.85 and a 200-day moving average of $104.11.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

