Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $184.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.