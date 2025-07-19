FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $9.87 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,076 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 290.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 51,673 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,144,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,152. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

