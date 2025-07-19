ETF Store Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

ETF Store Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSCP remained flat at $20.74 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,092. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
